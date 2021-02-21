Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Minister shows her ignorance with  ‘educated men don’t rape’ remarks

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga praised the hard work of teachers, which she said was behind South Africa's improved matric results, at the National Teaching Awards. (Delwyn Verasamy)
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

The South African Council of Educators (Sace) told the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education last year that in the 2019-20 financial year it had recorded 92 cases related to sexual misconduct, rape, indecent assault, sexual assault and sexual harassment. 

In the end, 17 teachers were found guilty of sexual abuse. In 2019, Sace told the same committee that reports of sexual abuse by teachers had risen by more than 230% in the past five years. These included rape. 

Every year when releasing its annual report, Sace never fails to report on the sexual misconduct of teachers. In its reports, the council highlights how some of these cases end up being withdrawn by the learners because the teachers bribe the families to back off by giving them groceries or money. This happens mostly in rural areas. 

The media has also reported extensively about how girls, in particular, are victims of sexual abuse by schoolteachers. 

On Monday, addressing learners at the Nellmapius Secondary School in Pretoria on the occasion of the first day of school, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: “This government has prioritised education because it knows that it is only through education that we can deal with some of our challenges that are here. Because an educated man won’t rape, akere?” 


The learners disagreed. 

Motshekga then said: “Ooh, do they?” The learners said they did. “Ooh, I thought they needed to be civilised not to do such things. Now I am disappointed … So my theory is that the more educated, the more sophisticated you are, the less you get involved in wrong things, because you can look after yourself, you can look after your family, you can look after your environment.”

She proceeded to tell the learners why they needed to take their time at school seriously — because the teachers were also sacrificing their time and that of their families to provide them with extra lessons. 

What Motshekga said to those learners was reckless and deeply problematic. As the Sace reports show, girls are victims of sexual abuse and rape by teachers at many schools. What must a learner say or do after being raped by an “educated” teacher? Do they report the crime or keep it to themselves, because it was done by someone who, according to the minister, is not capable of doing such a thing. 

Motshekga’s statement reeked of ignorance. Rape in this country is a serious problem and it knows no class, level of education or skin colour. The crime stats of 2019-20 recorded 42 289 rape cases, up from 41 583 in 2018-19. 

According to Africa Check, a nonprofit fact checking organisation, this means police record 116 rapes a day. 

According to the latest crime stats, rape and sexual assault contributed 93.9% of the total of sexual offences. And, some of the places where the rapes occurred were in educational institutions, office parks and government buildings. If we go by Motshekga’s reasoning, the 42 289 rapes were committed by uneducated men who are not civilised; and who happen to find themselves in education facilities, government buildings and office parks. 

On the same day she addressed the Pretoria school, her office received calls from the media. Motshekga released a statement saying that her remarks were “taken out of context”. And that her words were spoken in relation to gender-based violence and that she was educating the learners on “power relations between men and women of a young age”. 

“Men need to be educated about how to deal with power, patriarchy and negative or toxic masculinity. Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape,” said Motshekga in her statement. 

After reading Motshekga’s statement, I would say in my home language of isiXhosa, “Sithi othonqo”, which, loosely translated, means we are being taken for fools. 

Instead of acknowledging and apologising for her gross remarks, Motshekga gave everyone aggrieved by them the middle finger. She is being disingenuous when she says that she was teaching learners about gender-based violence — and she knows it. The rest of her talk to the learners was clearly to encourage them to stay in school, not waste their teachers’ time and so forth. But then, many politicians act as if they are not accountable to anyone. They can do and say anything and get away with it. Shameful.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: African court ‘will be a tough job’ — Dumisa...

Lawyer, author and political activist Dumisa Ntsebeza talks to Nicolene de Wee about his appointment as judge of the African Court on Human and...
nicolene de wee
National

Ithala boss’s PPE deal was irregular – SIU

Roshan Morar will pay the education department the profit he made from backpack spray guns he supplied.
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Africa

Sierra Leone: Drugs + HIV or Aids + Covid =...

People living with HIV in Sierra Leone who use drugs are facing grim challenges during the pandemic
abdul s brima
Education

Ngcukaitobi, the new sheriff at Walter Sisulu University

The new chairperson of the council reveals his plans to shake up his alma mater and some of the problems he found when he started getting involved in the university’s affairs
Bongekile Macupe
Education

Minister shows her ignorance with  ‘educated men don’t rape’ remarks

Angie Motshekga was speaking to learners in a secondary school in Pretoria
Bongekile Macupe
Health

Volunteers on the Covid frontline

Community healthcare workers are at the coalface in the battle against Covid-19 – and by offering primary healthcare to the poor – but they can barely afford to replace their well-worn shoes
Lucas Ledwaba
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.