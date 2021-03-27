Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

More than a month since schools opened, some learners are still without schools

Long road ahead: The Eastern Cape education department said all its grade one learners had been placed in schools, though some were placed only two weeks ago. (Madelene Cronje)
0

Hundreds of grade one and grade eight learners have yet to be placed in class — a month after schools opened. 

It has become a yearly occurrence that provincial education departments battle to find space for grades one and eight learners citing, among other issues, learner migration, lack of space to build more schools, growth in certain areas, late applications and parents wanting their children to be placed in certain schools as some of the challenges they face. 

A day before schools were opened on 15 February, the department of basic education’s director general, Mathanzima Mweli, shared in a presentation that, nationwide, 16 117 grade eight learners and 8 982 grade one learners still needed to be placed in schools

The Mail & Guardian sent questions to all nine provincial education departments regarding learner placement. The provinces of Limpopo, the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and the Free State said all learners had been placed in schools, but some said the last batch had only been placed two weeks ago. 

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, told the M&G this week that statistics on the placement of learners have not been updated. At the year’s start, there were 917 grade one and 1 484 grade eight learners that were yet to be placed. According to Mweli’s presentation, the Gauteng department of education was due to place all learners by the end of this month. 


North West education department spokesperson Elias Malindi said 14 244 grade one learners had been placed in schools, but failed to say whether all the 1 276 grade one and 2 188 grade eight learners who were not in class at the start of the school year had been placed. 

The KwaZulu-Natal education department was yet to place 19 grade one learners and 12 grade eight learners, with the Free State yet to place 168 grade eight learners. 

In the Western Cape, 663 grade one learners and 2 863 grade eight learners were unplaced.

The spokesperson for the Western Cape education department, Bronagh Hammond, said there was no time frame for when all the learners would be placed: “Even now, we are getting new late applications.”

A Western Cape father, Angus Norkie, told the M&G this week that his son had only been placed at a school last week even though he had applied for space at different schools since March last year. 

However, Norkie said he was likely to take his son out of the school next year because it is an Afrikaans-medium school. It is only dual-medium in grade eight and nine and from then on classes are conducted only in Afrikaans. 

He said the issue with all the schools they had applied to was that there was no space or they were rejected because they did not live in the feeder area. 

“The issue with ‘white’ schools in the Western Cape is that they do not want to place black people in their schools, and that is the feeling I got from one of the schools I applied to. 

The excuse that these schools have been using for many years is that you do not stay in the feeder area. You need to buy a R4-million house to stay within the feeder area, which is ridiculous,” said Norkie. 

He suggested to one of the schools that he rent a house closer to the schools when he was told he does not live in the feeder area, and he never received feedback from the school again. 

Provinces such as the Western Cape, Limpopo and Northern Cape say they have had to procure mobile classrooms in order to accommodate new learners. In the Eastern Cape and Free State, meanwhile, learners were placed in schools with low enrolment figures.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Lockdown chomps chicken profits

Tightened belts meant South Africans ate 19% less chicken last year, and local farmers say dumped imports and the hard lockdown have hurt their businesses
Tshegofatso Mathe
Politics

Plan to deal Ace a ‘killer’ card this weekend

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies are gearing up to move against ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in crucial meeting
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Environment

‘It’s absolutely terrifying to be a whistleblower in Sasol’

A criminal investigation into the petrol giant is under way based on Ian Erasmus’s evidence that the company allegedly polluted the Vaal with hazardous chemicals
sheree bega
Education

More than a month since schools opened, some learners are...

Provincial departments of education blame late applications and building budget constraints as reasons some learners are still not in classrooms
Bongekile Macupe
Business

Big banks under pressure to end fossil-fuel finance

Shareholder engagement on climate-crisis risks is an proving effective tactic to bring about change
tunicia phillips
National

A year into Covid, Durban’s beachfront farmers are still tilling...

Homeless pioneers persevere with a project that came to life during the first lockdown
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.