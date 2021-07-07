 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Education

Children’s conversion therapy up for discussion in new bill

The challenge to the constitutionality of section 162 of the Penal Code was brought before the court by Kenyan human rights activists.
Conversion therapy in LGBTQIA+ children is discrimination on the basis of gender and sexuality under the constitution of South Africa; yet it is still not prohibited under the Children’s Act of 2005. An amendment seeks to change that. (AFP)
0

A new bill is seeking to prohibit conversion therapy in children, a practice which is not yet banned under the Children’s Act 38 of 2005. 

According to the notice calling for comment from interested parties, conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice attempting to “cure” children of homosexuality, and is still rife in South Africa.

“A wide number of international institutions, health practitioners, activists and religious leaders have underlined the severe impacts of conversion therapy on children, including depression, risks of suicide, loss of self-esteem and deep trauma,” reads the notice.

Malan van der Walt, a psychologist specialising in the treatment of LGBTQ+ patients, says conversion therapy is a highly controversial, ethically questionable and generally discredited process. 

“Conversion therapy has been denounced by the professional organisations of the major fields of psychiatry, psychology and social work. There is a lack of empirical evidence to support its effectiveness,” Van der Walt said.

“Research and empirical evidence strongly suggest that the practice is harmful; with negative side effects including poor self-esteem, depression, suicidality, anxiety, social withdrawal and sexual difficulties.”

According to the bill, the current legislative framework of the Children’s Act does not specifically prohibit conversion therapy. The bill will attempt to amend this by inserting relevant definitions providing for the prohibition of conversion therapy on children and that conversion therapy will be considered an offense under the Act.

Lauren Loots, a counsellor registered with the Council for Counsellors of South Africa (C4CSA), says conversion therapy results in feelings of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. 

“This type of therapy also invalidates the feelings of LGBTQ+ children and gives them the idea that they are bad or wrong for having the feelings they are having, which is simply not true,” she says. 

Interested parties have been requested to send comments to the speaker of the National Assembly within 30 days of 5 July. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Charma du Plessis

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Infectious avian flu strain hits the Western Cape

CapeNature might have to close affected bird reserves if the outbreak becomes too severe
Chris Gilili
National

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Zuma’s latest court papers is further testimony to his contempt,...

The former president’s application for rescission is a bid to distort the law and the facts of the matter that earned him a 15-month sentence for contempt, the commission secretary said
Emsie Ferreira
Politics

ANC suspends MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus

The ANC has resolved that Niehaus’s conduct at Nkandla was in contravention of rule 25.17 of the party’s constitution and warrants disciplinary action
Lizeka Tandwa
Education

Children’s conversion therapy up for discussion in new bill

Conversion therapy in LGBTQIA+ children is discrimination on the basis of gender and sexuality under the constitution of South Africa; yet it is still not prohibited under the Children’s Act of 2005. An amendment seeks to change that
charma du plessis
Environment

Infectious avian flu strain hits the Western Cape

CapeNature might have to close affected bird reserves if the outbreak becomes too severe
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×