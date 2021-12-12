Simons says School in a Box helps him get top marks

Access to quality education not only opens the door to opportunities for the rest of students’ lives, but is often a way out for learners whose immediate environment is hostile or mired in crime, domestic violence and poverty.
When Daniel Simons, a grade four pupil at Searidge Primary School in Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape, was bullied in grade one, he says he immersed himself in schoolwork.
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In