Subscribe

Education

Lesufi comforts schools where three brothers died after drinking an energy drink

Panyaza Lesufi.
Panyaza Lesufi. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
0

The Gauteng department of education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the boys who died on Thursday morning after consuming an energy drink.

In a statement, the department of education confirmed that the father gave his five children energy drinks as they were preparing for school. Three of the boys, Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, Katleho Khoabane, 13, and Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 16, arrived at their respective schools and complained about stomach cramps.

One of the boys was rushed to hospital and died on the way while the other two were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The fourth sibling, Neo Khoabane, 11, is in critical condition at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the fifth sibling, Thato Khoabane, 8, did not consume the energy drink.

Lesufi said he is deeply saddened and is lost for words about what happened.

“It is unusual to lose three children at the same time. Sadly we have found ourselves in this situation and we need to remain strong,” said Lesufi when he visited Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary in Heidelberg, where the boys attended school.

Lesufi encouraged the pupils at the schools to remain strong and accept the psychosocial support provided by the department if they were struggling to come to terms with the death of their peers.

“I hate it with a passion to lecture you about death rather than careers. To make you accept death rather than opportunities given. We planned to upgrade the sporting activities in your school and looked forward to seeing a future Arthur Zwane and Doctor Khumalo come from your school, instead we are here speaking about death,” said Lesufi.

He assured the pupils and the staff at the schools that they were not alone and to never doubt the presence of the department. 

The family spokesperson, Johannes Khoabane, said they were struggling to find closure.

“No one can explain the feeling of losing your own child if they have not experienced it. As a family we are devastated. We have no idea why the father of the boys did this. Hopefully we can get some answers soon,” said Khoabane.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sonri Naidoo

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Education

Lesufi comforts schools where three brothers died after drinking an...

Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi assured those affected by the deaths that they are not alone
sonri naidoo
National

Former Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama and others granted bail

Gama, Eric Wood, Garry Pita, Phetolo Ramosebudi and Daniel Roy appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of Public Finance Management Act
BongekaGumede & yamkela koti
Friday

OPINION | Thabo Mbkei reflects on the African Union, Africa...

Thabo Mbkei reflects on the African Union, Africa Day and his foundation
Thabo Mbeki Author
Friday

Magugu’s new collection challenges African fashion clichés

Mary Corrigall spoke to the celebrated South African designer on the release of the Heritage capsule collection.
Mary Corrigall
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×