Sexual misconduct by teachers in schools on the rise

Cases of sexual misconduct by teachers in schools is on the rise and has cost the department of basic education more than R10 million through the precautionary suspension of educators.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said in the latest quarterly report on crime that in just three months, 83 rapes had occurred at schools and tertiary institutions. He said he remained extremely concerned about rapes on educational premises.

According to the South African Council for Educators’ code of professional ethics (Sace) and the department of basic education’s employment of educators act, teachers are not allowed to have any sexual relationship with learners.