Subscribe

Education

Sexual misconduct by teachers in schools on the rise

(John McCann/M&G)
0

Cases of sexual misconduct by teachers in schools is on the rise and has cost the department of basic education more than R10 million through the precautionary suspension of educators.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said in the latest quarterly report on crime that in just three months, 83 rapes had occurred at schools and tertiary institutions. He said he remained extremely concerned about rapes on educational premises.

According to the South African Council for Educators’ code of professional ethics (Sace) and the department of basic education’s employment of educators act, teachers are not allowed to have any sexual relationship with learners.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Education

Sexual misconduct by teachers in schools on the rise

M&G PREMIUM

Prolonging the disciplinary inquiry of teachers costs the department of education a lot of money, says teachers’ union Naptosa
mandisa ndlovu
Politics

Ramaphosa’s faction to have an 11th-hour meeting to finalise slate

M&G PREMIUM

Zweli Mkhize and Ramaphosa allies in last-minute negotiates for party positions ahead of ANC nominations expected to take place later in the night
Lizeka Tandwa
Friday

Don’t miss this year’s bright, colourful light festivals

It’s beginning to look a ‘light’ Christmas with these festive events
kimberley schoeman
Business

Gautrain extension awaits treasury approval, not likely to start before...

M&G Premium

Proposed Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network will connect the current Marlboro to Sandton stations in Johannesburg to Randburg, Cosmo City and Little Falls
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×