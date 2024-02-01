Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Education
/ 1 February 2024

Equal Education calls for swift adoption of Bela bill

By
The Big Switch On
Among other things, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill calls for grade R to be compulsory school-starting age
Among other things, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill calls for grade R to be the compulsory school-starting age

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Tags: , , , , , , ,