What Vhembe’s success teaches us about quality education in South Africa

South Africa’s education system has long been measured by matric pass rates and Bachelor passes. While these metrics are useful, they often mask a deeper issue: the distinction between meeting minimum requirements and achieving excellence.

In 2024, more than 615,000 learners passed, the highest number in South Africa’s history. The number of Bachelor passes also has risen, with 337,158 school leavers qualifying for admission to degree courses.

But there are only 202,000 places at the 26 public universities countrywide, so if all of those who achieve the sought-after Bachelor pass want to go to university in South Africa, then more than 135,158 will face disappointment.

South Africa therefore should be encouraging students who cannot find placement to explore other tertiary options, such as Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, which also need quality students. Parents who want to invest in their children’s careers should also consider the growing number of private institutions with a quality reputation.

We need to offer an alternative to those matriculants who have performed well.

In a world increasingly shaped by technological innovation and global risks, quality education — particularly in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) — is no longer optional. It is essential.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the Vhembe District in Limpopo, where schools such as Mbilwi Secondary continue to dominate national senior certificate (NSC) results. Their success is a powerful lesson in prioritising mastery over mediocrity, particularly in the gateway subjects that will define the jobs of the future. South Africa can learn a great deal from Vhembe’s approach.

A legacy of excellence

In 2009, a report based on data from the 2008 NSC results published in Sunday Times ranked Mbilwi Secondary among the Top 100 Public Schools in South Africa, placing it in the Top 10 for maths and science and crowning it as the best-performing science school.

Fast forward to 2024, and Mbilwi has maintained its position, topping Limpopo’s results with 307 Bachelor passes, including standout achievements in STEM subjects.

By province, the national top achievers for 2024 are (2019 figures in brackets): Limpopo, 8 (9); KwaZulu-Natal, 7 (8); Gauteng, 6 (2); Mpumalanga, 4 (5); Western Cape, 4 (5); Eastern Cape, 2 (3); North West, 2 (0); Free State, 0 (0); Northern Cape, 0 (1).

This legacy underscores a remarkable consistency in prioritising quality education in Vhembe schools.

The schools are not just producing learners who pass; they are producing learners who excel. For instance, Nzumbululo Todani, a 2024 Mbilwi graduate, achieved a perfect score of 300/300 in physical sciences and geography — an achievement emblematic of the district’s high standards.

All three top learners in Limpopo public schools are from Vhembe: Rinono Nkateko Mushwana from EPP Mhinga Secondary School, Lalamani Maselesele from Tshivhase Secondary School, and Nzumbululo Todani from Mbilwi.

Lalamani is also the national Quintile 2 top learner while Nzumbululo is the national Quintile 4 second top learner. Other national top achievers from Vhembe are: Wangoho Mudau from Mbilwi, who is the national top learner in maths; Kabelo Kekana from Rivoni School for the Blind, who is the national top learner in special needs schools; and Phathutshedzo Mudzanani from Fhatuwani Secondary School, who is the national top learner in Quintile 1.

All top three public schools in Limpopo are from Vhembe: Dzata Secondary, Thengwe Secondary and Mbilwi.

This is evidence that the Vhembe district is propelling the whole of Limpopo to provide the highest number of national top achievers, compared to other provinces.

Returning to the 2020 M&G op-ed, where are those achieving youngsters today?

Limpopo’s top matriculant for 2019, Mutshidzi Ganyane from Patrick Ramaano Secondary, is a software engineer at Entelect in Cape Town, having graduated with Honours in computer science.

Mbilwi pupil Mukona Ranzida had the third highest mark for maths nationally in 2019. He went on to graduate with a BSc (Honours) in actuarial science at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2023 and is now working as a Vodacom Discovery Graduate Trainee.

Thengwe’s Lutendo Mulaisi had the highest marks for physical science nationally. Lutendo studied mechatronics at the University of Cape Town and, after working briefly as a software engineering intern, is now an Investment graduate at Ninety One, a global investment manager.

The problem with pass rates and Bachelor passes

South Africa’s reliance on matric passes — including Bachelor passes — as a metric of success obscures the reality of what those passes represent. A learner can qualify for university with as little as 30% in some subjects, 40% in others, and 50% in a few more.

While this inflates pass rates, it does little to prepare students for higher education or the workforce, particularly in STEM fields.

Worse still is the obsession with the overall pass rate.

Not only is the bar set too low for the marks for a Bachelor pass, it is even lower for those who qualify for a diploma or senior certificate pass. More than a quarter of a million matriculants (277,842) left school at the end of 2024 with far lower combinations of percentages.

It seems that we are saying this country does not need quality — and that is the wrong message.

Even if they are going for technical or vocational training, our learners deserve the best education because they need to perform at the highest level. It is about quality.

The government has failed to meet its target for increasing the number of matric candidates who achieved quality passes for physical science to 35,000 by 2024, a report on the latest national senior certificate exams reveals.

Performance in maths continued to improve over the past three years: 55% in 2022, 63,5% in 2023, and 69,1% in 2024.

However, although the percentage of learners who passed maths was up in 2024 from 2023, there was a significant drop in the actual number of learners who took the subject last year. This is significant as it speaks to quality, and a problem with the system.

Parents should encourage more learners to take maths as a subject, because it can shape their children’s future.

The 2024 NSC Exam Report acknowledges that although South Africa has made significant strides in access and equity, there is an urgent need to prioritise quality improvement across various levels of the education system.

Are we measuring what matters, and are we counting what counts?

The future demands mastery, not mediocrity. As the WEF Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights, jobs in artificial intelligence, green energy and advanced manufacturing require strong foundations in maths, physical Sciences and problem-solving.

Make 65% the benchmark

For these fields, marks of 65% and above should be the benchmark, as anything less leaves learners ill-equipped for the challenges ahead.

The WEF Global Risks Report 2024 identifies climate change, technological disruption and economic inequality as the top risks of the coming decade. Addressing these challenges requires a workforce skilled in STEM disciplines, capable of innovating solutions to complex problems.

Vhembe’s focus on STEM is not just a local success story, it is a blueprint for global readiness. By consistently producing high-achieving learners in maths and science, the district is equipping its graduates to play critical roles in addressing climate adaptation, technological advancements and economic resilience.

What drives Vhembe’s success?

Focus on mastery :

Vhembe’s educators emphasise excellence, particularly in STEM subjects. Learners are encouraged to aim for marks well above the minimum thresholds, fostering a culture of high achievement.

: Vhembe’s educators emphasise excellence, particularly in STEM subjects. Learners are encouraged to aim for marks well above the minimum thresholds, fostering a culture of high achievement. Community support :

Education is a collective priority in Vhembe. Parents, community leaders, and educators work together to create an environment where learning thrives.

: Education is a collective priority in Vhembe. Parents, community leaders, and educators work together to create an environment where learning thrives. Strong leadership :

School principals and district officials set high standards and maintain accountability, ensuring that learners and teachers are supported in their pursuit of excellence.

: School principals and district officials set high standards and maintain accountability, ensuring that learners and teachers are supported in their pursuit of excellence. Resilience against challenges:

Despite resource constraints, Vhembe’s schools consistently outperform expectations. Their success demonstrates that excellence is achievable even in under-resourced settings.

Scaling the Vhembe model

Most schools in rural and township areas still lack basic technological infrastructure. But the success of schools like Mbilwi offers hope that others in similar contexts can also thrive.

South Africa can learn a great deal from Vhembe’s approach:

Reassess the Bachelor pass criteria : Raise thresholds in gateway subjects to ensure learners are genuinely prepared for higher education and the workforce.

: Raise thresholds in gateway subjects to ensure learners are genuinely prepared for higher education and the workforce. Invest in teacher development : Provide professional development for educators, particularly in STEM, to replicate Vhembe’s success nationally.

: Provide professional development for educators, particularly in STEM, to replicate Vhembe’s success nationally. Prioritise digital access : Bridge the digital divide by equipping rural schools with the tools and infrastructure needed for 21st-century learning.

: Bridge the digital divide by equipping rural schools with the tools and infrastructure needed for 21st-century learning. Shift focus to quality: Celebrate not just pass rates but the percentage of learners achieving mastery, particularly in STEM.

Five years after Vhembe’s remarkable performance in the 2019 NSC results, the district has not only maintained its excellence but has continued to set the standard for what is possible in South African education.

As we face a future defined by technological innovation and global risks, the lessons of Vhembe are clear: quality education is the foundation of resilience and opportunity.

By following Vhembe’s lead we can empower South Africa’s learners to excel in a changing world and ensure that education truly becomes a tool for transformation.

Azwinndini Muronga is a physics professor and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Innovation and Internationalisation at Nelson Mandela University.