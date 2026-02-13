Roedean school principal quits over sports row with King David

Roedean school said it acknowledged that the school’s cancellation of a tennis match against King David earlier this month ‘were deeply hurtful to the Jewish community’

The principal of private girls school Roedean has resigned over a row in which the institution cancelled a tennis match with another school, King David because some parents objected to their children playing against a Jewish school.

Citing a statement from the school, News24 reported that the board of directors had accepted Phuti Mogale’s resignation and also apologised to King David over the cancellation, which triggered anti-semiticism allegations against Roedean.

The Mail & Guardian was unable to get a copy of the statement.

But in a letter dated Thursday, addressed to King David general director Rabbi Ricky Seeff and shared on social media, Roedean said it acknowledged that the school’s actions, which led to the cancellation of the match earlier this month “were deeply hurtful to the Jewish community”.

“Roedean values the opportunity to engage constructively and learn from this experience, and will continue to work with King David school routine unequivocally rejects antisemitism and all forms of discrimination or prejudice,” it said.

“We look forward to building bridges between our communities and avoiding division. In the spirit that sport should unite rather than divide, we look forward to rescheduling the match for our girls.”

King David had earlier described the cancellation as resulting from “anti-Semitic actions”, while Roedean initially rejected allegations of discriminatory conduct and emphasised its commitment to its learners and the broader school community.