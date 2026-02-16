Service SETA, UCT launch skin care hub

The Services Sector Education and Training Authority and the University of Cape Town have launched a one-of-a-kind facility aimed at strengthening African-led scientific capacity in skin health.

The Africa Research Institute for Skin Health (ARISE) Building is a pioneering African-led, multidisciplinary hub for research, training, and skills development within UCT’s Division of Dermatology.

The five-storey building is poised to expand South Africa’s capacity for industry‑aligned training, applied research, cosmetic product safety evaluation, and occupational skin health innovation. This cutting‑edge infrastructure will enable greater student enrollment, broaden short course offerings, among others.

The sod-turning ceremony last Friday signified a historic milestone in a long‑standing collaboration, signaling the start of construction on an initiative designed to advance both science and employment opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Mimmy Gondwe, who honoured the ceremony, said the ARISE Building represented an important step in driving a national skills revolution, one that will directly uplift communities and improve living standards.

“This initiative is designed to respond to the country’s growing demand for specialised skills,” she noted.

Gondwe further highlighted the necessity of programmes that were intentionally structured to provide both training and practical expertise.

She then pointed to the flagship Advanced Diploma in Cosmetic Formulation Science as a prime example, noting that it equipped individuals with marketable skills that can generate income and positively transform the lives of families.

Delivering a keynote address, Gondwe stressed that SETAs must ensure the projects and programmes they endorse were not only impactful but also highly effective in contributing to employability and sustainable career opportunities.

The Services SETA Accounting Authority, Lehlogonolo Masoga, expressed his excitement about partnering with the University of Cape Town, announcing an investment of R100 million towards the development of the ARISE building.

Masoga emphasised that the initiative was not merely about constructing a facility, but about establishing a centre that will embody deep‑rooted scientific research and drive transformation within an industry that has long been overlooked.

He highlighted the importance of supporting the initiative as part of Services SETA’s mandate, particularly within the healthcare space.

Masoga underscored the strength of the partnership, noting that it enhanced scientific advancement in personal care, contributed to economic growth, and attracted collaboration with other stakeholders.

“The ultimate goal of this initiative is to build an ecosystem that transforms the lives of young people by creating opportunities for innovation, employment, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Masoga further affirmed that the collaboration between Services SETA and UCT extended far beyond the launch of a single facility, stressing the organisation remained deeply committed to driving economic transformation through initiatives of this nature.

Acting Chief Executive Officer at Services SETA Sibusiso Dhladhla said the construction of the ARISE Building was the start of a new capability for South Africa.

“This new capacity will raise skills, protect consumers, support entrepreneurs, and help South Africa become a leader in skin and hair science in Africa,” Dhladhla said.

Professor Nala Khumalo, the ARISE project founder at UCT, said ARISE represented an important step in strengthening African-led scientific capacity in skin and health.

“The new facility will enable us to expand training, deepen research and strengthen industry partnerships, while ensuring that African populations are better represented in science, product development and safety standards,” Khumalo said.