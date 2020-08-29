Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Iraqi rivers under threat from dams in Iran and Turkey

Water woes: Iraqi date palm farms near the Shatt al-Arab river and the Gulf are facing ruin because new dams in neighbouring countries are drying up the two rivers that used to feed their land . (Photo: Hussein Faleh/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

With its neighbours Turkey and Iran activating new dams, Iraq’s historic twin rivers could run dry — unless new infrastructure projects and tense talks with the neighbouring countries bear fruit.

Nowhere is the effect on the country more palpable than in Basra, Iraq’s only coastal province.

Here, the Tigris and Euphrates — on which millions of Iraqis rely to farm — meet at the Shatt al-Arab waterway before spilling into the Gulf. 

But with flows already heavily weakened, seawater is pushing back into the freshwater rivers, strangling wildlife and human settlements that have survived on these banks for millennia. 

“Salinity has gone up in recent years and it’s killing the farmlands,” said Abu Shaker, a 70-year-old man who has spent decades growing Iraq’s famed date palms. 


Now, with so little fresh water, Abu Shaker and fellow farmers have left their ancient palms withering on cracked and salty earth, moving north in search of potable water. 

“Before, we could sell our dates in the Gulf and as far as the United States,” he said. 

“Now, you can see with your own eyes. This whole river died.”

Iraq’s water woes aren’t new. But with increasing regional desertification and population growth, Turkey and Iran are keener than ever to keep precious water resources for themselves.

Their new dams on the Tigris and Euphrates, and the tributaries that feed them, have reduced water flows into Iraq by half, said Baghdad’s water minister, Mehdi al-Hamdani.

But he remains hopeful, with plans in the works to improve access across the country and guarantee drinking water to all, even in a worst-case scenario. 

Hamdani, who headed Iraq’s dams directorate before becoming minister, said there were plans to build a large reservoir in Makhoul, north of Baghdad. “It would allow us to store more water, generate electricity and protect Baghdad in case of floods,” he said.

It would be one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Iraq since 2003, when a US-led force toppled dictator Saddam Hussein and unleashed years of conflict. 

Since then, government plans to rehabilitate dilapidated power grids, water networks and roads have been regularly derailed by warfare, most recently the years-long fight against the Islamic State group, which Iraq declared defeated in late 2017.

A health crisis sparked by a shortage of safe drinking water saw some 100 000 people in Basra hospitalised in 2018.

This year, an unprecedented fiscal crunch caused by low oil prices forced the government to suspend infrastructure investments.

But new dams alone won’t save Iraq’s waterways, experts warn.

Sustainable access, they say, will only be secured through water-sharing deals with Ankara and Tehran.

Talks with Turkey, which have focused on the enormous Ilisu dam on the Tigris, were suspended for two years but resumed in May, when Iraq’s new cabinet came into power.

Hamdani vowed that an ongoing air and ground assault by Ankara on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq would not derail the “positive” talks, which included a deal to regulate filling the Ilisu. 

Iran to the east has also activated dams, causing flows to the Dukan and Darbandikhan reservoirs in Iraqi Kurdistan to drop “from 45 cubic meters per second to seven cubic meters per second,” according to the ministry. 

In some parts, flows are at a meagre “two cubic metres per second — that is to say, an almost total interruption”.

Hamdani was again optimistic, however, saying comprehensive negotiations with Tehran were proceeding smoothly.

But as a receiving country, Iraq has little leverage, lamented Mohammed al-Chaleyhawi, who leads a farming cooperative in the southern agricultural heartland of Diwaniyah. 

“Turkey can launch a water war at any moment, whenever it suits it,” Chaleyhawi told AFP.

The droughts that wrecked Iraq’s harvests between 2016 and 2018 were a taste of what may come, he said, warning that within five years, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers could dry up, killing wildlife and limiting potable water.

“Iraq only has one solution: using economic pressure against Turkey,” said Chaleyhawi, suggesting Baghdad could restrict the import of Turkish goods and services. 

Others have suggested trading crude oil for water, such as what happened under the 1990s United Nations-led programme that allowed an Iraq under crippling sanctions to trade barrels for food and medicine. 

But Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, needs to act fast. 

Already the world is using less crude, and Iraq’s nearly 40-million people need 71-billion cubic metres of water yearly, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

By 2035, when Turkey and Iran’s dams are set to be completed, Iraq is set to receive just 51-billion cubic metres.

And the population of the “land between the two rivers” will have swelled to 50-million people, for whom the life-giving waters could be just a distant memory. — AFP

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Agency
External source

Related stories

World

Iraq: more than a month of anti-regime protests

Agency -
Demands for the government to resign have led to deadly clashes since October 1
Read more
World

Turkey-US: A timeline of plummeting relations

Agency -
The two countries are in disagreement over the Syria conflict and over the fate of Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen
Read more
World

Russian ambassador shot dead in Ankara gallery

-
The Russian foreign ministry confirmed the death of envoy Andrei Karlov, which marked one of the most serious spillovers of the Syria conflict.
Read more
World

Christmas in Baghdad: Tanks, pilgrims, and Santa Claus

Reuters -
Christmas for Iraq's remaining Christian community means celebrating behind blast walls and barbed wire.
Read more
World

Wave of attacks kills at least 30 in Baghdad

-
At least 11 co-ordinated car bombs have ripped through mostly Shi'ite neighbourhoods in Baghdad, killing many and wounding dozens.
Read more
World

US condemns Baghdad attackers as ‘enemies of Islam’

Sapa afp -
The United States has condemned the perpetrators of deadly attacks in Iraq as "enemies of Islam" and called the acts "cowardly".
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

Koeberg could power on to 2044

After three decades’ use, South Africa’s only nuclear power plant could see its lifespan extended by 20 years — despite objections
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Politics

Ace pulls diplomatic strings for Steinhoff-linked pal

If the ANC general secretary has his way, Ithala chair Roshan Morar could soon be an ambassador
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Business

Eskom and treasury locked in multibillion-rand tender bunfight

Independent investigation into Eskom reveals fractious board discussions, involving accusations and counter-accusations, as allegations of corruption sink contract
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
National

Real action on gender-based violence a pipe dream as women...

Backlogs, booze, testicular cancer — all factors blamed for the apparent ineptitude or unwillingness to tackle a pandemic that is silently killing women all over the country.
Athandiwe Saba & Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now