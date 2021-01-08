Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Creecy okays drilling off KwaZulu-Natal coast

This is not a drill: Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy has dismissed 47 appeals challenging Sasol’s authorisation to proceed with drilling off the KwaZulu-Natal Coast, in a decision activists have called flawed. Photo: varenergi.no
0

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy has shot down a volley of appeals against a controversial oil and gas exploration project along the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Creecy okays drilling off KwaZulu-Natal coast

Despite dozens of appeals, the South African government is determined to give Sasol and its partners the go-ahead. But activists will not stop the fight
sheree bega
Coronavirus

By-elections delayed as Covid restrictions bite

A decision on the local government elections, set to be held later this year, will be taken soon
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Africa

Darfuris fear their new protectors

For 13 years, United Nations and African Union peacekeepers have been stationed in the Sudanese region of Darfur.
Ayin In Khartoum Guest Author
Africa

How Covid-19 is reshaping African governance

The acute nature of the pandemic has galvanised civil society to demand better accountability
gregory kearns & mvemba phezo dizolele
Education

Schools are geared up for 2021

Covid disrupted the 2020 academic year but catchup plans have been hatched in the nine provinces, including extra lessons, earlier class times, and subject-specific boot camps
Bongekile Macupe
Politics

Covid-19, corruption dominate ANC agenda for 2021

In the January 8 statement, Ramaphosa says those who bring the ANC into disrepute will no longer be tolerated
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.