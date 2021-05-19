 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Move to renewable energy must be people-centred, report says

The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy has been too slow to keep global temperature increases within the threshold needed to avert serious disaster.
The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy has been too slow to keep global temperature increases within the threshold needed to avert serious disaster.
0

A new, groundbreaking report by the International Energy Agency seeks to provide guidance to governments, companies and the public sector on steps that can be taken to decarbonise the energy sector and lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 

Titled Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the global energy sector, the report will assist stakeholders in the energy sector to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as required by the Paris Agreement

The report sets out clear milestones, spanning all sectors and technologies, for what needs to happen and by when in order to transform the economy from one that is reliant on fossil fuels to one powered by renewable energy such as solar and wind.

 RELATED 

Big banks under pressure to end fossil-fuel finance

Miners at work in a coal mine in Turkey's Black Sea city of Zonguldak.

“The transition to net zero is for and by people. It’s paramount to remain aware that not every worker in the fossil fuel industry can ease into a clean energy job, so governments need to promote training and devote resources to facilitating new opportunities. Citizens must be active participants in the entire process, making them feel part of the transition and not just subject to it,” the report says.

According to the report, in order for net-zero emissions to be a reality, there must be immediate and massive deployment of all available clean and efficient energy technologies.

“In the net‐zero emissions pathway presented in this report, the world economy in 2030 is some 40% larger than today but uses 7% less energy. A major worldwide push to increase energy efficiency is an essential part of these efforts, resulting in the annual rate of energy intensity improvements averaging 4% to 2030, about three times the average rate achieved over the last two decades.”

The report says that, based on the suggested roadmap, if there is concerted effort to deploy all available measures and clean energy technologies, emissions from the burning of fossil fuels could fall by 75% in the next 10 years. 

 RELATED 

Climate commission maps South Africa’s road to zero emissions

It stresses that a shift in policy-making is key to cleaner energy transition, and that despite the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on economies, governments must ensure their investments and spending align with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions. 

“Policies should be strengthened to speed the deployment of clean and efficient energy technologies. Fossil fuel subsidy phase‐outs, carbon pricing and other market reforms can ensure appropriate price signals. Policies should limit or provide disincentives for the use of certain fuels and technologies, such as unabated coal‐fired power stations, gas boilers and conventional internal combustion engine vehicles,” the report advises.

It says that these changes will affect multiple aspects of people’s lives, from transport, heating and cooking to urban planning and jobs. 

“We estimate that around 55% of the cumulative emissions reductions in the pathway are linked to consumer choices such as purchasing an electronic vehicle, retrofitting a house with energy‐efficient technologies or installing a heat pump,” says the report.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Seven years’ radio silence for taxpayer-funded Rhythm FM

Almost R50-million of taxpayers’ money has been invested but the station is yet to broadcast a single show
khaya koko & Mosibudi Ratlebjane
National

Q&A Sessions: Zanele Mbuyisa — For the love of people-centred...

She’s worked on one of the biggest class-action cases in South Africa and she’s taken on Uber: Zanele Mbuyisa speaks to Athandiwe Saba about advocating for the underrepresented, getting ‘old’ and transformation in the law fraternity
Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Environment

Move to renewable energy must be people-centred, report says

New International Energy Agency report says policy changes will play pivotal role in reducing greenhouse emissions by 2050
Chris Gilili
Opinion

Land, slavery and cattle matter: To move forward, we need...

In a three-part series on South Africa’s land question, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi takes a look at the colonial conquests that drove us here
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Education

‘Teachers do not know better than using corporal punishment’

This was revealed on the second day of provincial hearings into bullying, corporal punishment and sexual relations between teachers and learners by the Human Rights Commission
Bongekile Macupe
Politics

MPs didn’t have time to deal with ‘noise’ of state...

The Zondo commission wanted the speaker to explain why there was no parliamentary inquiry into evidence of state capture
des erasmus
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×