 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Fossil fuel initiatives must consider climate change consequences – draft guidelines

The days of ignoring the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions that are accelerating climate change are over. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
0

The days of ignoring the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions that are accelerating climate change are over. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Fossil fuel initiatives must consider climate change consequences – draft...

The guidelines must be considered during the environmental impact assessment phase
tunicia phillips
National

Once they were comrades, now Cele may arrest Zuma, who...

Bheki Cele and Jacob Zuma share a relationship dating back to the 1980s
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Business

SAB takes the fizz out of AB InBev as Covid...

The global brewer paid billions to gain a foothold in South Africa, but the deal wasn’t all it was cracked up to be
Sarah Smit
Business

Renewables make financial sense

Despite this, a new report has found that investment in Covid financial recovery packages focus on fossil fuels
tunicia phillips
Environment

Fossil fuel initiatives must consider climate change consequences – draft...

The guidelines must be considered during the environmental impact assessment phase
tunicia phillips
National

Zuma’s bid to avoid jail is further abuse of courts:...

In court papers, the commission argues that his application for rescission of his 15-month sentence fails the test of the court rule on which it seeks to rely
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×