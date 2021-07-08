 Subscribe or Login

Environment

Anglo American wins extension to respond to Zambian mine lead poisoning case

  
Anglo American won a bid in the high court on Tuesday to extend the timing of its responding affidavit in what could be a class action suit against the South African operations of the multinational mining giant. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Anglo American won a bid in the high court on Tuesday to extend the timing of its responding affidavit in what could be a class action suit against the South African operations of the multinational mining giant. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.
Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Environment

Claimants allege corporate human rights abuses that resulted in lead poisoning among children and women in Kabwe
National

Environment

National

National

Opinion

