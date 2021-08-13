 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Natural sciences centre has survived wars, earthquakes

Knowledge repository: The Centre of Research in Natural Sciences is an expert on Africa’s Great Lakes region and offers studies in biology, geophysics and the environment. (Guerchom Ndebo/AFP)
0

Time seems to stand still in the wood-panelled library, where students and researchers work in silence as a few visitors amble through the gardens and cloisters outside.

Scholarship is common to universities and colleges in many parts of the world but here, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the quest for knowledge comes at an exceptionally high price.

The Centre of Research in Natural Sciences (CRSN) in South Kivu has miraculously survived decades of war, natural disasters and chronic underfunding.

Perched on high ground at Lwiro, 45km west of the provincial capital Bukavu, the CRSN was created in 1947 in the style of a rural hacienda under Belgian colonial rule, which ended in 1960.

The institution has established itself as a pole of knowledge about Africa’s Great Lakes region, offering studies in biology, geophysics and the environment, and boasting thousands of samples from the region’s unique biodiversity.

But the centre has suffered many hardships, and struggles today. 

“First, we were victims of multiple wars … [then] we were victims of earthquakes,” said Anicet Bahidika, the head of the documentation department.

The premises have not been looted, but often the fighting reached its gates. The staff members survive on subsidence wages. The centre’s chemistry laboratories lack reagents. It has no money to buy a new vehicle — its vehicles are ancient, and all of them have been bequeathed by passing NGOs.

“Power cuts come at any time,” said Bahidika. “There is no internet here. That is a problem.” — AFP

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Guerchom Ndebo

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Phiyega’s ‘zombie litigation’ to fight Marikana findings costs taxpayers

Nine years later, the government has not finalised damages claims, but has paid millions for Phiyega to contest the scathing findings against her
Niren Tolsi
Sport

Q&A Sessions: Montjane: The unlikely tennis star

Kgothatso Montjane speaks to Athandiwe Saba about her becoming the first black woman South African player to reach the Wimbledon final, her ‘robotic’ leg, being a DJ and the love of her parents
Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Coronavirus

Vaccine hesitant? An expert answers questions people have

Safety, side-effects and the jargon-filled scientific information explained for those who have concerns about getting vaccinated
chris bateman
Politics

Ramaphosa’s Zondo refrain of ‘I did not know’ rings false

It became hard to suspend disbelief as Ramaphosa repeatedly told the Zondo commission that he did not know of the abuses ripping through the state machinery while he was deputy president
Emsie Ferreira
Coronavirus

People ‘just need to rock up’ to get vaccinated

Mobile sites are a national initiative to take Covid-19 vaccines to rural communities. The Mail & Guardian visited one such site for farmworkers in the Western Cape
Eunice Stoltz
Africa

Poverty underscores Zambia poll

The opposition party hopes the sharp economic decline will swing voters their way
Sofia Christensen
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×