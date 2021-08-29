 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Satellites launched to determine source of methane, carbon dioxide emissions

Toxic concentrations: Satellite data found that Permian methane emissions are the highest ever measured from a US oil and gas basin. Photo: Environmental Defence Fund
0

A US-based organisation is launching a constellation of satellites in space with the sole purpose of detecting methane and carbon dioxide concentrations across the globe. 

Concentrations of the toxic gases most responsible for climate change and toxic air pollution will be mapped by satellites and aircraft equipped with high-performance visible/infrared imaging spectrometers.

The project is the brainchild of Carbon Mapper, which says it will have the ability to “identify, quantify and attribute global methane and CO2 point-source emissions at the scale of individual facilities and equipment”.

The latest scientific report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned of the increasingly harmful effects of short-lived pollutants like methane. The landmark report said that “strong, rapid and sustained reductions” in emissions of methane would limit the warming effect.

About a quarter of global warming is a result of methane emitted from various sources including gas fields and fracking, as well as landfills and farming. 

According to MethaneSAT, the gas has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide for the first 20 years after it is released. The organisation has partnered with Carbon Mapper to develop a detect-and-alert system to address this. 
The focus on gas and oil companies is expected to help the fossil-fuel industry detect leaks and repair them. But, according to Yale Environment, the project organisers believe the incentive lies with the fact that gas and oil companies save money by stopping gas losses through leaks.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Ramaphosa’s R2bn Eastern Cape revitalisation project in jeopardy

Duncan Village community members resorted to court action to challenge the ‘arrogant’ government
khaya koko
National

Sisulu: Fighting, exposing and rooting out corruption remains my top...

Lindiwe Sisulu responds to the story published in the 13 August edition of the M&G, 'Water board overhaul imminent'
Eyaaz Matwadia

More top stories

Politics

Political parties prepare for battle for the local government elections

The DA announces its mayoral candidates for this years local government elections while the ANC and EFF hold their cards close to the chest
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Banks battle for relevance in the platform era

While Standard Bank and FNB ward off fintech disruptors, their digital-only competitors battle on the fringes
Sarah Smit
Motoring

Car Review: The Land Rover Defender goes wild

The icon has arrived in a two-door with a shorter wheel-base
Luke Feltham
National

Ramaphosa’s R2bn Eastern Cape revitalisation project in jeopardy

Duncan Village community members resorted to court action to challenge the ‘arrogant’ government
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×