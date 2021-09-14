 Subscribe or Login

Environment

Record number of land and environmental defenders killed globally in 2020

Place of mourning: The home where environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase was killed while children played outside. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
Nearly a year after Fikile Ntshangase was murdered, her daughter, Malungelo Xhakaza, says her mother’s struggle against the expansion of Petmin’s Somkhele coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal, operated by its subsidiary Tendele Coal Mining, lives on.

“When Fikile gave her life for her people, she kickstarted a movement that will stand up for what’s right,” says Xhakaza in a report by Global Witness, an environmental and human rights watchdog. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Environment

In South Africa, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase and police detective Leroy Bruwer were killed
National

Justice ministry still to deliver justice in wrongful dismissal case

Senior officials who allegedly got a state worker wrongfully dismissed have remained in their jobs
Eunice Stoltz

Politics

ANC secretaries called to Luthuli House to double-check the candidate...

Deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte ordered that they come to the party headquarters to ‘sit with the registration teams and go over their lists’
Lizeka Tandwa
Top Six

Make Brazil great again: Bolsonaro’s right-wing policies are not the...

To understand more about what’s going on in South America’s most populous country, and what might happen next, The Continent spoke to João Bosco Monte, the head of the Brazil Africa Institute
the continent
Environment

In South Africa, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase and police detective Leroy Bruwer were killed
Politics

A Madikizela win against Mabuyane could tilt the scales against...

Babalo Madikizela is considering standing against Oscar Mabuyane to become chair of the key Eastern Cape ANC region in December
Lizeka Tandwa
