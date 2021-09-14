Record number of land and environmental defenders killed globally in 2020

Nearly a year after Fikile Ntshangase was murdered, her daughter, Malungelo Xhakaza, says her mother’s struggle against the expansion of Petmin’s Somkhele coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal, operated by its subsidiary Tendele Coal Mining, lives on.
“When Fikile gave her life for her people, she kickstarted a movement that will stand up for what’s right,” says Xhakaza in a report by Global Witness, an environmental and human rights watchdog.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In