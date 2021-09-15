 Subscribe or Login

NOMINATE NOW: M&G Greening the Future Awards 2021

Celebrating collaborative initiatives for the management of climate change

Certain Individuals and organisations have remained committed to curbing climate change and the preservation of the environment, despite the debilitating global pandemic. The 17th edition of the Mail & Guardian’s Greening the Future flagship awards is uniquely positioned to recognise individuals, corporates, financial institutions, civil society, local community groups and government departments that have actively and positively championed this cause.

This year, we are aligning these awards to the much awaited 26th session of the Conference of the Parties — COP 26. This is a significant moment for the world to take stock of how much the Earth needs us to take care of it.

This year’s prestigious Greening the Future awards will announce 60 worthy environment champions who are working towards ensuring that CO2 emissions decrease within prescribed bounds to limit the precarious rise in global temperatures. The members of this select group are committed to protecting communities and natural habitats, mobilising finances and are collaborating across sectors to protect the environment and overcome the challenges of the climate crisis.  

The Mail & Guardian’s Greening the Future awards winners will be celebrated at an engaging virtual event on 11 November 2021, followed by our print supplement, to be published on 12 November 2021.

To nominate someone for this year’s awards, please use the form below (or click here to see the form full screen). You can see the list of last year’s winners at greeningthefuture.mg.co.za.

