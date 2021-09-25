 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

Komodo dragon faces extinction

In danger: The giant monitor lizard, called the Komodo dragon, is found in the wild only in the Komodo National Park’s islands in Indonesia. (Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)
0

Among the species that are endangered and under threat of extinction from the climate crisis is the famous Komodo dragon.

It was previously regarded as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which changed its status to “endangered” when it concluded its international congress last week.

The IUCN said the Komodo dragon is under increasing threat because of climate change. 

The Komodo dragon is found in Indonesia and only at the World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and on Flores island. The monitor lizard can grow up to two metres and weigh 130kg and is the largest on Earth. 

Only two Komodo dragons are on the African continent, at the Pretoria Zoo in Gauteng. It is part of the monitor lizard family such as the rock monitor lizard found in South Africa. 

The updated red list has 138 374 listed species, of which 38 543 are threatened with extinction. 

The IUCN said: “Rising global temperature and subsequent sea levels are expected to reduce the Komodo dragon’s suitable habitat by at least 30% in the next 45 years.”

The subpopulation at Komodo National Park is stable and well protected but those outside protected areas on Flores are threatened by significant habitat loss caused by human activities, the IUCN added.

It is illegal to trade Komodo dragons under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) global treaty. Poaching remains a threat to the lizard’s population.

Conservationists have raised concern over the construction of a “Jurassic Park” type of tourist attraction on Rinca Island, which is part of the Komodo National Park, after a photograph, which went viral last year, showed a dragon crawling towards a construction vehicle. 

“The severity and extent of human actions impacting Komodo dragon populations, especially on Flores Island, are only just being realised,” says the co-author of the largest study to date, Deni Purwandana, who is also a coordinator of the Komodo Survival Programme.

“Having an insight into future impacts of climate change provides new possibilities to work with conservation agencies and local communities to find on-ground solutions that will limit climate and other threats to Komodo dragons and their habitats.”

Lead author Dr Alice Jones said current conservation strategies were not enough to avoid species decline in the face of climate change.

“Interventions such as establishing new reserves in areas that are predicted to sustain high-quality habitats in the future, despite global warming, could work to lessen the effects of climate change on Komodo dragons,” she said. 

Tunisia Phillips is an Adamela Trust climate and economic justice reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Didiza unveils plan to reverse Ingonyama Trust leases

R39m to effect Ingonyama ruling
Paddy Harper
Environment

South Africa breaking more temperature records than expected

The country’s climate is becoming ‘more extreme’ as temperature records are broken
sheree bega

More top stories

Environment

Komodo dragon faces extinction

The world’s largest monitor lizard has moved up the red list for threatened species, with fewer than 4 000 of the species left
tunicia phillips
Politics

DA says ANC’s implosion has thrown local government elections wide...

The DA launched its 37-page manifesto on a virtual platform under the banner “The DA gets things done”.
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Didiza unveils plan to reverse Ingonyama Trust leases

R39m to effect Ingonyama ruling
Paddy Harper
Environment

South Africa breaking more temperature records than expected

The country’s climate is becoming ‘more extreme’ as temperature records are broken
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×