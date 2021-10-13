 Subscribe or Login

Environment

Election manifestos: ‘The environment will remain a loser’ under ANC, DA, EFF

All three manifestos are scant on climate change, mentioning it in passing and “not in an eloquent way”. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

When South Africans head to the polls on 1 November, they will put their cross next to the political party they hope will provide them with clean water and dignified sanitation, supply reliable electricity, collect their rubbish, keep them safe and root out corruption.

But although the country’s three biggest parties — the ANC, DA and EFF — have pledged to improve the delivery of basic municipal services, there’s one critical issue that is largely missing from their local government election manifestos: climate change.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Subscribers only

sheree bega
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
×