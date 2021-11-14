 Subscribe or Login

Environment

More than an allergen, pollen can be used to diagnose climatic changes

Fossil finds: Lynne Quick and her team extract sediment to analyse pollen grains to assess changes in plant communities to establish vegetation histories.
Ancient pollen grains found in sediment cores and dating back thousands of years are helping scientists shed light on the Earth’s past and future climates.

These pollen fossils are “much more than pesky pollen and fungal spores that wreak havoc on those with allergies”, said Lynne Quick, a palynologist at Nelson Mandela University.

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Adamela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

×