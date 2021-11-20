Mmadithokwa community shareholders in Tharisa have nothing to show

If you are a shareholder in platinum group metals (PMG) company Tharisa Plc you would be delighted to know that the group’s shares rose more than 62% in the last year.
But Mmadithlokwa residents, who are shareholders and have the Tharisa Community Trust, say they are yet to receive part of their dividend or see the benefits they expected from that shareholding.
Keep the powerful accountable by supporting independent journalism
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months*.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R250/quarter after that.
Log In