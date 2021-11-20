 Subscribe or Login

Environment

Mmadithokwa community shareholders in Tharisa have nothing to show

0

If you are a shareholder in platinum group metals (PMG) company Tharisa Plc you would be delighted to know that the group’s shares rose more than 62% in the last year. 

But Mmadithlokwa residents, who are shareholders and have the Tharisa Community Trust, say they are yet to receive part of their dividend or see the benefits they expected from that shareholding. 

Keep the powerful accountable by supporting independent journalism

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months*.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Subscribe now

*R250/quarter after that.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months (then R250/quarter). Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G community

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Adamela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Mmadithokwa community shareholders in Tharisa have nothing to show

M&G Premium

As the mining company’s share price rockets the residents of the informal settlement says Tharisa plc is yet to pay them dividends
tunicia phillips
Opinion

Who do the police serve and protect?

From their creation during colonisation to now, they have served the wealthy against the many
caroline velli
National

Prasa confirms precautionary suspension of its chief executive, Zolani Matthews

M&G Premium

The board suspended Matthews after a meeting that considered “an alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations associated with” his employment contract
emsie ferreira
National

Almost 10 000 rapes occurred in July, August and September,...

In the three-month period 6 163 murders occurred, a 20.7% increase from the same period last year, and 9 556 rapes were reported, a rise of 7.1%. The number of sexual offences was 11 964, up 4.7%
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×