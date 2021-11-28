 Subscribe or Login

Environment

The Mozambican criminal who escaped from South African prisons, twice

On the run: Senior SANParks investigator for Frik Rossouw places markers at clues around the carcass of a poached rhino in the Kruger National Park. (Photo by Beeld/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

The shocking escape of a rhino-poaching suspect from police custody this month while awaiting trial has raised serious concerns, as well as allegations of breaches of protocol and security failures, and increased the public’s distrust in the fundamental integrity of the criminal justice system.

Not only that, but alarming details about the incident raise the spectre that the system has been critically weakened and denuded of capacity, to the point at which simple, logical connections are not being made: even suspects with long criminal associations are not being swiftly identified, nor dealt with accordingly.

Unlock this story – and all our journalism – for just R2/month*

Our actual Black Friday deal is on until Monday 29 November.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Subscribe now

*R250/quarter after your first three months.

An actual Black Friday deal

Subscribe for R2/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Simon Bloch

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

The Mozambican criminal who escaped from South African prisons, twice

M&G Premium

A rhino-poaching suspect, who recently escaped from police custody, has been identified as a criminal who was serving multiple life sentences when he broke out of prison last year
Simon Bloch
Business

As Reserve Bank eyes inflation, jobs suffer

M&G Premium

The central bank has been criticised for hiking interest rates to the detriment of employment
Sarah Smit
Politics

Why Ace Magashule witness is refusing to testify

M&G Premium

A recording of the Hawks’ interview with a former secretary of the ANC strongman – who faces extradition from the US – gives insight into why the state’s case against him may unravel
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
Africa

Sexual abuse is still rife in Eswatini

The Sexual Offence and Domestic Violence Act was passed but much more needs to be done
Shaazia Ebrahim
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×