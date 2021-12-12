‘Coal is bad: Women want a green Eskom’

Tiny Mokwena is a spaza shop owner in the Marapong informal settlement in the mining town of Lephalale in Limpopo. Until six months ago, her business was booming, but then her solar panel was stolen.
“Meat was my top selling food item,” she said. “I used to sell chicken soup packs, chicken feet, necks, intestines and livers. Since they stole my solar panel, I haven’t [had] enough money to buy another one.”
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In