Environment

'Coal is bad: Women want a green Eskom'

Victim: Spaza shop owner Tiny Mokwena used solar power to refrigerate meat until the panel was stolen. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Tiny Mokwena is a spaza shop owner in the Marapong informal settlement in the mining town of Lephalale in Limpopo. Until six months ago, her business was booming, but then her solar panel was stolen. 

“Meat was my top selling food item,” she said. “I used to sell chicken soup packs, chicken feet, necks, intestines and livers. Since they stole my solar panel, I haven’t [had] enough money to buy another one.”

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
