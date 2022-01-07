 Subscribe or Login

Environment

Climate crisis: Rising heat imperils outdoor work

Too hot to handle: Labourers take cover from the sun inside a concrete pipe at a construction site near Egypt’s capital, Cairo. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP
0

As heat and humidity levels rise throughout the day because of climate change, options for shifting outdoor labour to cooler hours will dwindle dramatically, unleashing significant worldwide job losses, a new study has warned.

The research, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, found that the economic losses associated with this lost productivity could climb to $1.6-trillion annually if warming exceeds an additional 2°C relative to the present. The global mean surface temperature has increased by 1.1°C over the past century. 

Already, labour productivity losses associated with reductions in the work rate because of heat exposure can be as high as $311-billion a year, most of which are a result of losses in low and middle-income countries in heavy manual labour, such as agriculture and construction, according to the team of authors.

Workers in tropical and subtropical regions, particularly in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the western Pacific will be the hardest hit and yet they “are not responsible for the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions”, said climate researcher Luke Parsons, of Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment, who led the study.

“Many workers in the tropics are already stopping work in the afternoon because it’s too hot. I thought the early morning would remain cool enough to comfortably work, but I was shocked at how quickly even the coolest hours of the day become too hot to work continuously.

“Luckily, about 30% of this lost labour can still be recovered by moving it to the early morning. But with each additional degree of global warming, workers’ ability to adapt this way will swiftly decrease as even the coolest hours of the day quickly become too hot for continuous outdoor labour.” 

If average global temperatures rise by another 2°C relative to the present, labour losses in the coolest half of the day will exceed current losses in the hottest half, Parsons said. Critical jobs, such as agricultural and construction work, will become almost impossible to perform safely during afternoon hours in the summer in many places. 

India, China, Pakistan and Indonesia, where large numbers of the population work outdoors, will experience the biggest losses overall, but 14 less populated countries could experience higher per-capita losses including Bangladesh, Thailand, Gambia, Senegal and Ghana.

“Our analysis shows that if we limit warming to within another degree of current levels, we can still avoid most worker productivity losses by moving heavy labour to the early morning hours,” he said. “But if warming exceeds 1°C, that becomes much more difficult. It’s a sliding curve, it gets exponentially worse as the temperature rises.”

According to the authors, millions of people are already exposed to unsafe levels of heat and potential high humidity every year, with many low-latitude locations experiencing heat exposure that makes physical labour unsafe.

“In many low-latitude locations, heat exposure in the shade is already at or approaching levels that lead to substantial heavy labour productivity losses both in the morning and at midday. 

“For example, in the present-day climate, an average summer day in a location like New Delhi, India or Doha [in] Qatar, exposes workers in the shade to midday heat exposure that would cause productivity losses of 15 to 20 minutes [an] hour of safe work time. 

“By contrast, the early morning hours tend to still be cool enough to approach ‘safe’ work thresholds for continuous heavy manual labour, with 10 minutes/hour productivity losses.”

The study describes how, in the coming century, human-driven warming of the planet will push many low-latitude regions even further into uncomfortable and unsafe conditions for outdoor labour, with heat exposure increasing relatively linearly as a function of global temperatures.

“We find that in the current climate, 25-30 lost hours [per] person [per] year could be ‘recovered’ if workers in many low-latitude locations could move heavy labour to a cooler hour from the hottest hour of the day. In a warmer world, because midday temperatures remain hotter than the morning hours, adaptation becomes even more important,” according to the study. 

“However, even though the early morning hours remain cooler than the midday hours, temperatures in the coolest hours of the day will increase as the planet warms, and in some locations may warm faster than the daytime maximum temperatures.”

An additional 1°C of global warming relative to the present could occur as early as 2037, and another 2°C of warming could occur as early as 2051. 

“Therefore, if warming is left unchecked, the globe will continue to move into a new, ‘less adaptable’ climate regime within the lifetime of many young and middle-aged workers. 

“These results further highlight the need to find alternative adaptation mechanisms to keep workers safe as well as to limit future warming to 1.5°C to 2°C to help protect the livelihoods and health and well-being of workers in the low and mid-latitudes.”

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Oil and gas survey vessel the Amazon Warrior chugs out...

M&G Premium

Shell terminates the contract for seismic testing vessel after a court ruling halts it from exploring the area off the Wild Coast
sheree bega
Politics

ANC must not use Zondo commission to settle internal scores,...

M&G Premium

The ruling party’s chairperson says the findings of the inquiry into state capture should be used to rebuild the ANC rather than prosecute its leaders
Lizeka Tandwa
National

State of the Nation address to be held in historical...

M&G Premium

The City Hall was chosen for its technical infrastructure and for being the building from which Nelson Mandela gave his address when he was freed and when he was elected president
Eunice Stoltz
National

Report on parliament fire confirms systems failure

The sprinkler system was two years overdue for service and it’s unclear if the fire alarm at the legislature was active, the report by Cape Town’s chief fire officer notes
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×