Subscribe

Environment

Locust fighters in a losing battle in the Nama Karoo

Infestation: A swarm of locusts near Victoria West in February 2021. (Photo by Wikus de Wet/AFP)
0

The current endemic brown locust outbreak, which is razing through large tracts of agricultural land, is one of the worst in a decade, and has the country’s locust-fighting teams overwhelmed, from Pofadder to Somerset East.   

A month ago, a sheep farmer, who asked to remain anonymous because he is not authorised to speak to the media, was helping to battle as many as 250 roosting brown locust hopper bands a week in the Northern Cape. 

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

It’s a Khaltsha thing: Khayelitsha’s growing middle class

M&G Premium

In a few years the township will ‘disappear’, and Khayelitsha will become a city, believes one local entrepreneur
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Locust fighters in a losing battle in the Nama Karoo

M&G Premium

Expert calls for a radical rethink of how South Africa manages brown locust outbreaks.
sheree bega
National

Fraudster gets 15-year sentence for R18m theft from her employer

M&G Premium

Amanda Samuelson ran a five-year fraud scheme, diverting payments to herself.
khaya koko
Education

Gauteng’s top matriculants excited about the future

All top learners from Gauteng received bursaries for their university education
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×