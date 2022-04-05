New lease on life for Munu, the blind black rhino

Three years ago, a section ranger discovered a male black rhino wandering in circles in the Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape. Lions were readying to pounce.

The park’s veterinary team was called in. They discovered that the rhino was completely blind. He had two detached retinas after being injured in a territorial fight.

“He was immediately moved to the safety of a boma in the park while his future was debated,” said the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, a wildlife conservation nonprofit organisation created by the actor and conservationist of the same name. “It was suggested that he should be euthanised, as the cost of protecting him would be unrealistically high.”

The alternative was to let nature run its course. In Munu’s case, this would mean releasing him back into the park, where he would almost certainly fall prey to the lions or perish from a lack of water and nutrition.