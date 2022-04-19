KwaZulu-Natal premier slammed for withholding report on rhino carnage

At least 75 rhinos had been killed for their horns in the first quarter of this year ending 31 March, according to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. About 70 of the carcasses were discovered at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park.

By April 14, the rhino carcass count had risen to 81. In comparison, 102 rhinos were killed in the province during 2021, up slightly from 93 in 2020.

These numbers reflect the escalation in rhino poaching south of the Kruger National Park, making the province the epicentre of the crisis. New carcasses, both fresh and old, are being discovered almost on a daily basis at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park. The figures, published on social media platforms, have sparked public outrage.