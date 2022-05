The rising levels of underground acid mine water on the East Rand have breached the environmental critical level (ECL) but there are “no worries” about it discharging on the surface for the moment, according to the state-owned entity in charge of its management and control.

Last month, the Mail & Guardian reported on how all three deep-level abstraction pumps at the government’s R1-billion Eastern basin acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment plant in Springs are no longer operational.