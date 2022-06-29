Subscribe

Maasai land in Tanzania earmarked for UAE royals

Leaders from Maasai villages in Loliondo, northern Tanzania, have petitioned 16 embassies to help “swiftly neutralise the violent situation” as tensions rise over the government’s plans to evict thousands of pastoralists from their ancestral lands to make way for conservation, trophy hunting and safari tourism.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Protracted effort by authorities to evict the pastoralists in Loliondo for safari tourism has led to violent confrontation
