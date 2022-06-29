Leaders from Maasai villages in Loliondo, northern Tanzania, have petitioned 16 embassies to help “swiftly neutralise the violent situation” as tensions rise over the government’s plans to evict thousands of pastoralists from their ancestral lands to make way for conservation, trophy hunting and safari tourism.
Maasai land in Tanzania earmarked for UAE royals
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here