A former Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife field ranger, who was fired four years ago after he was linked to criminal rhino poaching syndicates, has been arrested near Johannesburg for trafficking in rhino horns.
Fired Ezemvelo field ranger arrested for rhino horn trafficking
