Several civil society organisations have opposed a planned project by TotalEnergies Exploration & Production South Africa (Teepsa) to drill exploration wells offshore on the southwest coast, near the world-famous whale hotspot of Hermanus.
TotalEnergies’ project to drill exploration wells for fossil fuels on southwest coast must be stopped, say environmental groups
