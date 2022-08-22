Maputo, a city where it rains regularly but there are still water challenges

Mozambique is a southern African country particularly susceptible to a changing climate. The region is plagued by poverty, there are weak institutions and regular climate related-hazards. Recently the region has been hit by a number of cyclones.

Yet, people living in the city regularly don’t have access to water. This is according to WaterAid, an international non-governmental organisation, focused on water, sanitation and hygiene, working on the ground in Mozambique where residents described these challenges.