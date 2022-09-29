Subscribe

Environment

Study finds no evidence dehorning rhinos has an impact on the species

A study conducted by the University of Bristol Veterinary School in the UK, the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the Save the Rhino Trust found no evidence dehorning black rhinos has a negative impact on them.
A study conducted by the University of Bristol Veterinary  School in the UK, the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the Save the Rhino Trust found no evidence dehorning black rhinos has a negative impact on them. 

The study assessed four Namibian sub-populations of black rhino that had undergone different levels of dehorning. Three of the four had been subjected to some level of dehorning at least once. No significant difference was found between dehorned and horned individuals. 

Lesego Chepape

×