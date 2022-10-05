Nominate people for the M&G’s Greening the Future awards

Last year, the flagship Mail & Guardian annual environmental awards, Greening the Future, saw 60 winners in the categories of business, nonprofit organisations, water management, energy efficiency and carbon management, innovation in renewables and institutions. These are people actively working to make the world a better place by coming up with innovative ways to be sustainable.

This year’s awards are aligned to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the theme of which is Supporting Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition in Africa.

COP27, which has been dubbed the “African COP”, is an opportunity for the continent to put forward Africa’s climate needs. African countries are marginal contributors of carbon emissions yet are bearing the brunt of extreme climate change. It is estimated that, by 2030, 118 million people on the continent will be exposed to drought, floods and extreme heat if we do not take action now. COP27 is an opportunity to push for measures to adapt to and mitigate the worst effects of climate change in Africa. A just transition has to be fair to the people who have relied on economies built on carbon emissions.

The African Development Bank has said that Africa will need $1.6-trillion from 2020 to 2030 to implement its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) — the plans to cut emissions and adapt to the harmful effects of climate change. Africa received $18.3-billion from 2016 to 2019, which is not enough. This means the continent will struggle to meet its goals, but COP27 is an opportunity to right this wrong.

In what was called a watershed moment, the UK, EU, US, France and Germany pledged $8.5-billion to help South Africa wean itself off coal-fuelled energy. South Africa already suffers from deep inequality so the systemic changes required must be those that ensure a just transition takes place.

Climate change is here and we need to work together to transition properly and not leave anyone behind. It demands climate finance and innovative ways to move in that direction.

We have Guardians who are already working for a greener and cleaner future and the Mail & Guardian would like to celebrate their innovative and sustainable ways. Which is why we are calling on you to nominate those who are deserving of this prestigious award.

To nominate visit the greening the future website