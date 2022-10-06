Subscribe

Environment

How Eskom is tackling sabotage at its power stations

Eskom has identified at least five employees in its latest sabotage investigation which began in May.
0

Eskom has identified at least five employees in its latest sabotage investigation which began in May. A source in the utility’s investigation team confirmed that Eskom has placed them on suspension for sabotage.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mandisa Nyathi

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Pensioners had scant warning of heavy Sars tax deductions

M&G PREMIUM

The Government Employment Pensions Fund said it only informed their members in September because they needed to ‘test’ the data first
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

The age of podcasters as thought leaders is upon us

Self-styled podcasting celebrities - usually male - more and more frequently stray into journalism’s lane, but writer Khanya Mtshali probes the pitfalls of this using the examples of podcasts The Hustlers Corner and Podcast and Chill
Khanya Mtshali
Environment

Load-shedding is causing water-shedding in parts of Johannesburg

M&G Premium

Rand Water has imposed stage two restrictions to allow Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs to fill up
sheree bega
Environment

How Eskom is tackling sabotage at its power stations

M&G Premium

Employees, including senior staff members and contractors, have stolen or deliberately broken equipment, which has contributed to load-shedding
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×