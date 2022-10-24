Subscribe

Environment

We quit, says the Netherlands of fossil fuel agreement

Pullout: Rob Jetten, Holland’s environment and energy minister, said it would withdraw from the deal over climate change concerns.
0

The Netherlands will withdraw from a recently renegotiated 52-nation deal on fossil fuels because of climate change concerns, the environment and energy ministry said this week.

In June, the European Union struck a compromise deal to update the decades-old Energy Charter Treaty, which governs cross-border energy trading and investment. The treaty, involving 52 nations mainly from Central Asia and Europe, was initially signed in 1994 to protect energy investments in volatile ex-Soviet countries.

The EU had pushed to rejig the deal to halt legal action from investors and companies that could jeopardise ambitious climate goals. 

The compromise deal, struck in June after two years of talks, allows for new fossil fuel investments to be excluded from protections and institutes a 10-year phase-out period for protections on existing investments.

Climate groups had slammed the loopholes left in the update and said they could put efforts to curb global heating at risk.

Late on Tuesday, the environment and energy minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, told parliament the country would withdraw from the agreement.

“The minister indicated the negotiated result cannot be reconciled with the Paris accord” on climate change, a ministry spokesperson said. “For this reason, the Netherlands, preferably with the entire EU, will withdraw” from the treaty, the spokesperson said, adding the official withdrawal date had not been set.

The compromise deal struck in June is an agreement in principle and had been due to come into force next month, if none of the signatories objected.

On the EU side, it has to be approved by the European Parliament and member states. — Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Test the some of the finest in fine dining in...

Chef Luke Dale Roberts brings his signature dining experience to Johannesburg with The Test Kitchen Carbon in Dunkeld
bongeka gumede
Opinion

Clearing the path for female sports coaches to rise to...

Mindsets must change and sports researchers given support in order to allow women coaches to reach their potential
nana adom aboagye
Business

What analysts will be watching out for at the mini...

M&G Premium

Eskom, Transnet and the public sector wage bill will feature large in next week’s medium-term budget policy statement
Sarah Smit
Opinion

Educate people about how piracy robs Africa’s artists, musicians and...

Organisations like Partners Against Piracy, a campaign to protect the livelihoods of content creators by raising awareness about piracy, are gaining traction
chola makgamathe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×