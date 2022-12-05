The One Health action plan balances the health of humans, animals, plants and ecosystems

Four United Nations agencies recently launched the One Health Joint Plan of Action, which calls for collaboration in dealing with problems that threaten people’s health, wildlife and the natural environment.

“It’s clear that a One Health approach must be central to our shared work to strengthen the world’s defences against epidemics and pandemics such as Covid-19. That’s why One Health is one of the guiding principles of the new international agreement for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, which our member states are now negotiating” said World Health Organisation director general Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Humans, animals, plants and ecosystems are interconnected and the demise of one can harm or even cause the collapse of the other.