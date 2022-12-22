Subscribe

Environment

US-Africa summit in Washington: Finance will help Africa over the just energy transition hurdle

U.S. President Joe Biden (C) arrives with African leaders for the group photo at the U.S. - Africa Leaders Summit on December 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Summit brings together heads of state, government officials, business leaders, and civil society to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Africa. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
0

US President Joe Biden hosted the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington recently with almost 50 African leaders in attendance. Among the points of discussion were the climate change, finance, health and political challenges faced by Africa. 

A major talking point was how the US can help Africa get over the hurdle of a just energy transition.  

“We’re taking on the climate crisis, prioritising not just energy transition in America but in nations of all of Africa and meeting the urgent needs of countries to adapt to the climate impacts that are already here,” Biden said. 

He emphasised that America was serious about contributing to climate funding. 

“Just last month, I travelled to COP27 in Egypt where I announced $150 million in an effort to support adaptation efforts in Africa, a down payment on my commitment to provide $3 billion annually to global adaptation efforts for 2024.”

Biden noted the US’s commitment to help South Africa to mobilise $8 billion in public and private finance to “replace coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources and develop cutting-edge energy solutions like clean hydrogen”. He also mentioned a $2 billion deal for solar projects in Angola.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Lesego Chepape

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

NPA wants rhino horn trafficker’s eight-year sentenced increased to 45

Onward Muchangowa was identified as a key link in the supply chain to buyers from multiple rhino horn syndicates during the course of police investigations.
Simon Bloch
Friday

The Lazy Makoti creator bags her third Gourmand World Cookbook...

Chef Mogau Seshoene reflects on her culinary journey as she receives her third Gourmand World Cookbook Award for her cookbook, Hosting With The Lazy Makoti.
bongeka gumede
Top Six

Ukraine flags vie with Christmas decor as Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits...

Journalists gathered outside the White House to record the visit of the wartime leader, his only trip outside his country since Russia invaded 300 days ago
robin legrand
Education

Academic freedom upheld at University of Johannesburg

Untrue allegations made by disgruntled humanities academic dismissed by labour court as his leave for appeal is refused
lebogang seale
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×