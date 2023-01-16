Subscribe

Environment

‘Swimming sensation’ Maia the Turtle makes it to Mozambique with just one flipper

In 2020, a large plastic sack in the ocean became entangled on her flipper causing part of it to rot away. (Photos: South African Association for Marine Biological Research)
0

With one less flipper and in just eight days, a young, courageous green turtle called Maia has travelled more than 600km from South Africa to Mozambique.

In December 2020, she was found stranded on the beach in the Isimangaliso Wetland Park in northern KwaZulu-Natal. A large woven plastic sack was wrapped around her left front flipper, which caused severe necrosis and the partial loss of that flipper. 

On 13 December, Maia was released in the Isimangaliso Wetland Park, after two years of rehabilitation at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) Sea Turtle Hospital at uShaka Sea World.

Her carers never anticipated that Maia was going to be an “absolute swimming sensation”, but by 21 December, she had made her way up to Mozambique “at an average of a half marathon swim a day”. 

By Christmas, she was already in the warm Maputo Bay, where she is still criss-crossing this protected site, now known as the Maputo National Park, which is viewed as an extension of the Isimangaliso Wetland Park. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

‘Swimming sensation’ Maia the Turtle makes it to Mozambique with...

M&G PREMIUM

In 2020, a large plastic sack in the ocean became entangled on her flipper causing part of it to rot away
sheree bega
Africa

Dakar, Africa’s cultural capital

Senegal boasts an array of fashion, culture and heritage platforms that are drawing international interest
bird story agency
Friday

What is pulling the plug on digital arts in South...

he demand for digital products rose during lockdown but there have been challenges meeting it
Mary Corrigall
Africa

Zimbabwe’s middle-class economy ambitions a pipe dream

The state’s ambitions for the country to become a middle-class economy are throttled by blackouts, corruption and structural and policy problems
Marko Phiri
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×