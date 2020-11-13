Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Carer swims for Bob the Green Turtle

People’s pollution: Bob the Green Turtle is living up to his name – he’s bobbing along in Cape Town’s aquarium and soon to be released into the sea. (Jean Tresfon/2OceansAquarium)
0

Bob the Green Turtle loves peppers and back scratches. He enjoys a cuddle too, says Talitha Noble, one of his main carers at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town.

“He is such an incredible turtle — he is just a little bit of extra work,” says Noble, the conservation coordinator and the head of the turtle rehabilitation programme.

The endangered turtle, who was named Bob because he liked to bob in his tank, was brought to the aquarium in November 2014 after he was discovered stranded on rocks at the De Hoop Nature Reserve. 

Wounds on the underside of his shell — his plastron — became infected and caused meningitis. Bob became blind and suffered brain damage.

“Slowly over time we were able to help him and give him medication and he started to heal. His eyesight began to recover and he started to behave normally, but we were uncertain what that [the brain damage] would mean for his releasability.”


Three months after Bob’s arrival, he pooped out a pile of plastic: pieces of balloons with their strings still attached, ribbon and black bags that he had mistaken for food in the ocean. 

Bob the turtle became ill after ingesting plastic bags, a balloon and a ribbon he had mistaken for food

Consuming the plastic detritus probably hindered his ability to digest food, says Noble. 

“This would have very easily made him feel weaker, which would have made him sicker, which would have ultimately led to him being tumbled around on the rocks and having these injuries, which are then what caused the infection and the brain damage. 

“It’s unfortunately an issue we see with a lot of our turtles who have ingested plastic. Even the ones who survive, it’s probably a very big contributor to them being so sick.”

The goal has always been to return Bob to his natural ocean home. But his brain damage means that his recovery is ongoing and getting him well enough to be released is complicated and expensive. 

“He has damage to his mid-brain so he is slightly slow to interpret what he sees. It still makes him releasable — it just means we have to put a lot of effort into his rehabilitation. 

“It’s a bit like you would treat a child with special needs,” says Noble. 

“He probably needs some occupational therapy and extra exercise.”

She says that for them to know whether Bob is ready to be released they would need to place him in an environment very different to where he is now to see how he can cope.

In this environment, he would have to prove that he can dive well, look out after himself, find food — all the things he would need to do to survive in the ocean.

On Thursday, Noble immersed herself in the icy Atlantic Ocean, braving a 7.5km swim from Robben Island to the mainland to raise awareness and funds for sea turtle rescue, particularly for Bob. 

She swam so that one day Bob can too can swim free. The funds raised will be used for specialist consultations and medical tests, enrichment equipment, mental therapy work — and Bob’s R1 500 monthly food bill. 

Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood, who holds the record for the most Robben Island crossings ever swum (112), has provided guidance and support. 

Noble says Bob has become an ocean ambassador, teaching people how dangerous plastic is

“Turtles are so special. They talk about issues that are really horrific and quite depressing, but they are also very much agents of hope and strength. 

“They are storytellers who leave people feeling inspired to want to be better and want to change. Bob’s done that for me and he does that for so many hundreds of thousands of people who come through the aquarium every year.”

Many turtles, especially hatchlings, arrive at the rehabilitation facility, their bellies full of plastic. 

“Recently we had a hatchling that pooped out nurdles [lentil-sized plastic pellets]. Plastic pollution is a massive issue turtles face,” says Noble. 

“What’s exciting is that every turtle who comes in that has plastic in it, there’s been a whole army of people who have been part of the journey who are now passionate turtle rescuers, committed to wanting to rescue turtles through the way they live.”

She added that turtles bridge the gap between oceans and humans.

“We realise this plastic bag … it’s going to end up in the ocean. Or that this plastic bottle or single-use coffee cup I buy will probably end up in a landfill and then into the ocean if I don’t stop using it. 

“Turtles act as such clear communicators. That leaves me inspired every day.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

National

Tendele’s mine pollutes their air and water, residents claim

khaya koko -
The mining company says it complies with both the Air Quality Control Act and the Health and Safety Act, as well as conducting extensive research before starting operations
Read more
Opinion

Muddying the waters in the Musina Makhado economic zone

meshack mbangula & hazel shirinda & Lisa Thompson -
The public participation process on the environmental impact assessment for the area’s special economic zone has been shambolic
Read more
Environment

Load-shedding’s silver lining: Lower levels of sulphur dioxide air pollution

sheree bega -
Analysis of Nasa data shows that although SO₂ emissions around the world have fallen by about 6%, the levels are high enough to harm the health of billions of people.
Read more
Environment

Sewage threatens world heritage site

thando maeko -
Years of pollution in the rivers flowing through the Cradle of Humankind, and Mogale City’s inaction — are a risk to the environment, our health and — cultural status.
Read more
Environment

Residents raise a stink over landfill

Paddy Harper -
The years-long battle against the EnviroServ waste site at Shongweni has taken a new turn
Read more
Politics

Rivonia trial veteran Andrew Mlangeni dies

Lester Kiewit -
The anti-apartheid struggle veteran was the last remaining defendant of the historic 1963-1964 trial
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

DA zips lip on shadowy graft case

The party has allegedly ignored reports of kickbacks and claims of sexual harassment to protect a top councillor
khaya koko -
Read more
Environment

Barbara Creecy: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

The minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Fossil fuel support lands SA in the G20 dog box

South Africa has been ranked the second worst performer of the G20 non-OECD member countries, behind Saudi Arabia, for its lack of transparency and continued support for fossil production, fossil-fuel based power and consumption of fossil fuels
sheree bega -
Read more
Opinion

The decline and fall of the South African auditing profession

Its reputation is not being helped at all by the crisis at its independent regulatory body
khaya sithole -
Read more
Education

NSFAS is a nepotist fiefdom – staff

Employees at the student financial aid scheme have told the education parliamentary portfolio committee that the administrator did not follow procedures when people were appointed
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

Xenophobic tensions surge in KZN

Amid protests by the ANC’s MK Military Veterans, distressed foreign nationals have shut their stalls at a Durban flea market
des erasmus -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.