Subscribe

Environment

Invasive water hyacinth explodes on Hartbeespoort Dam

Little soldiers: The water hyacinth hoppers are bred and released to tackle the invasive water hyacinth, which are clogging Hartbeespoort Dam and other water bodies in South Africa. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

In less than two months, invasive water hyacinth has made an aggressive comeback on the polluted Hartbeespoort Dam, spreading its coverage from 5% to about 50%.

But Julie Coetzee, of the Centre for Biological Control (CBC) at Rhodes University, is confident that the tiny water hyacinth hoppers (Megamelus scutellaris) the teams rear and deploy can again successfully tackle the infestation of the world’s worst aquatic weed. 

Last year, the release of 350 000 of these biocontrol agents whittled down the cover of the fast-growing floating plant to less than 5%. “They are little soldiers doing their work with no need for thanks,” she said.

On Saturday, 82 passengers and crew of a cruise barge on Hartbeespoort Dam were safely brought to shore in a rescue operation. The Alba was disabled when the propellers became entangled in discarded fishing nets and natural debris before “being surrounded and trapped by 1.2m to 1.4m high hyacinth that surrounded the barge in natural drift while they were repairing the motors”, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute.

Hartbeespoort Dam is a “dynamic, ever changing system” that is under pressure from urban pollution and the elements, Coetzee said. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The cabinet reshuffle will make or break the ANC

Who President Ramaphosa keeps and who he appoints will determine the course of not only the ruling party but also the country
mxolisi zondo
Environment

Invasive water hyacinth explodes on Hartbeespoort Dam

M&G PREMIUM

Heavy rain and pollution has led to the aquatic weed increasing its coverage to about 50% of the dam
sheree bega
Politics

Mpho Phalatse ‘sad’ for Joburg residents after her second ousting...

At a council meeting, 140 councillors voted to remove Phalatse, while 129 supported her
Mg Reporter
Environment

Child’s campaign to save seabirds from invasive mice takes flight

Eco-warrior Romario Valentine’s efforts have been recognised by the government and BirdLife SA
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×