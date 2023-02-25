‘Terrifying’ prehistoric fish found in Makhanda

When a new road was cut through a hill near Grahamstown in the 1980s, Dr Rob Gess began to unearth fossils, including unusual fossilised scales from a giant fish, entombed in the fossil-rich, fine-grained shale rock.

Years of painstaking excavations and “detective work” would follow as the palaeontologist sought to unravel the identity of the ancient and massive fish species whose silvery-white fossilised remains were preserved at Waterloo Farm, now a world-renowned fossil site, near Makhanda.

Now, more than 30 years later, Gess, together with Swedish palaeontologist Per Ahlberg, has described the new species in the latest issue of the journal PLOS ONE, as Hyneria udlezinye. It is the biggest prehistoric bony fish ever to be discovered in southern Africa.

Udlezinye means “one who consumes others” in IsiXhosa. And that’s exactly what the giant killer fish did 360 million years ago, as it prowled the ancient freshwater estuary section of Waterloo Farm, devouring distant ancestors of humans and all four-legged animals — the aquatic tetrapods, Tutusius and Umzantsia.

Measuring nearly 3m, the terrifying Hyneria udlezinye was an apex predator, armed with big rows of small teeth and huge fanged jaws. “You wouldn’t have wanted to meet it while out paddling in an estuary,” quipped Gess, a palaeontologist from the Albany Museum and Rhodes University. “He might just have taken your leg off.”

Hyneria udlezinye was a lie-in-wait predator. “They kind of lurked in the shadows and when something swam past they could put on a jet of speed and grab it and then go back

again. It would have been able to eat just about anything else living in the estuary and it probably did.”