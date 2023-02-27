Eskom shrugs as hazardous, and costly, emissions stay sky-high

Air pollution from Eskom’s ailing fleet of coal-fired power stations will be responsible for 79 500 deaths from 2025 until their end-of-life, under the company’s planned retirement schedule and emission control retrofits.

This is among the key findings of a new report on the health impacts of Eskom’s non-compliance with South Africa’s minimum emission standards (MES) on air quality, which was produced by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in Finland.

MES are published in terms of the Air Quality Act and stipulate the limits of nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) and particulate matter that can be emitted from Eskom’s power station stacks.

The report projects emissions, air quality effects and the resulting health and economic impacts of air pollution from Eskom’s coal power plant fleet under different scenarios of compliance with MES.

Eskom has stated that to comply with the standards will cost it R300 billion and “will not add any capacity to the national grid”.