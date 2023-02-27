Subscribe

Environment

Eskom shrugs as hazardous, and costly, emissions stay sky-high

Deadly air: Matla coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga. Eskom has repeatedly postponed its retrofit plans that aim to ensure compliance with minimum emission standards. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images
0

Air pollution from Eskom’s ailing fleet of coal-fired power stations will be responsible for 79 500 deaths from 2025 until their end-of-life, under the company’s planned retirement schedule and emission control retrofits.

This is among the key findings of a new report on the health impacts of Eskom’s non-compliance with South Africa’s minimum emission standards (MES) on air quality, which was produced by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in Finland.

MES are published in terms of the Air Quality Act and stipulate the limits of nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide (SO2) and particulate matter that can be emitted from Eskom’s power station stacks. 

The report projects emissions, air quality effects and the resulting health and economic impacts of air pollution from Eskom’s coal power plant fleet under different scenarios of compliance with MES.

Eskom has stated that to comply with the standards will cost it R300 billion and “will not add any capacity to the national grid”.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Eskom shrugs as hazardous, and costly, emissions stay sky-high

M&G PREMIUM

Ageing coal-fired fleet will kill tens of thousands by ignoring air-pollution minimum limits, costing tens of billions
sheree bega
National

I don’t have a legal duty to end load-shedding, says...

Power supply is the remit of municipalities, not the president or national government, Ramaphosa has said in court papers
emsie ferreira
Africa

Nigeria awaits first results after tight election

The voting was carried out mostly peacefully, despite some ransacked polling stations and long delays
Camille Malplat & Louise Dewast
Politics

SACP, Cosatu seek inclusion in cabinet during marathon meetings with...

M&G PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has allayed the concerns of the ANC alliance partners regarding a new electricity minister
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×