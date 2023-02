President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country needs R1.5 trillion ($81.3 billion) to successfully move from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energy.

South Africa has so far secured $8.5 billion — mostly in the form of loans — from the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France and the European Union for the country’s transition to a cleaner economy at the 2021 United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.