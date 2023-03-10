Subscribe

Environment

Court stops crossbreeding of wildlife like rhino, lion, giraffe

Couple of lions ready to mate, Coast Province, Tsavo East National Park, Kenya on November 22, 2021 in Tsavo East National Park, Kenya. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)
0

The high court in Pretoria has recently overturned decisions by the agriculture department  that would allow genetic manipulation and cross-breeding of wildlife in the same way that domestic livestock bred to obtain specific characteristics for agricultural purposes.

The agriculture department sought to list 45 wildlife species, including giraffes, zebra, lions, cheetahs and rhinos, together with landrace breeds (indigenous and locally developed) in the Animal Improvement Act (AIA), which are subject to intensive breeding for commercial and agricultural-type production purposes.

On 10 June 2016 and 10 June 2019, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, formerly the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, published two amendments to tables 7(a) and 7(b) of the AIA regulations. 

Through these amendments, several wild animal species were declared as “landrace breeds” and “locally adapted and regularly introduced breeds (other declared breeds)” for purposes of the Act. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Court stops crossbreeding of wildlife like rhino, lion, giraffe

The listing of wild animals in the Animal Improvement Act would have had ‘catastrophic results’
sheree bega
Opinion

Nehawu strike: Capitalism has led to a crisis of humanity

Ethics of protest are called into question as union’s action sees the lives of sick people put at risk and women in labour turned away from hospitals
dikeledi mokoena
Opinion

Tate Makgoe Legacy: “Education can decisively deal with poverty”

The MEC of education in the Free State led with passion, was a pillar of the community and a driver for progress
tumelo mabitsela
National

Ingonyama Trust’s R41m ‘is gone, next move is to drain...

M&G PREMIUM

The board ‘noted’ concerns and one member’s resignation over the payments, but went ahead anyhow
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×