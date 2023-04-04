Creecy withdraws threatened or protected species regulations

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has withdrawn revised regulations for threatened or protected species and the revised species list that she published for implementation in the Government Gazette in early February.
Minister reaches out-of-court settlement with wildlife ranchers and hunters over ‘draconian’ regulations
Tags: Barbara Creecy
, Biodiversity
, court action
, Dries Van Coller
, MG Environment
, Professional Hunters Association of South Africa
, Regulations
, Richard York
, species list
, threatened or protected species
, Wildlife Ranching South Africa