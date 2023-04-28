Careers
Subscribe
Environment
/ 28 Apr 2023

TotalEnergies gets green light to drill for oil, gas on Cape West Coast

By
ED_432269
Sea change: Climate activists bearing anti-TotalEneergies placards (above) picket in Cape Town. Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy (left) has released her department’s draft offshore oil and gas sector plan. (Brenton Geach/Gallo Images & Islam Safwat/Getty Images)

Civil society organisations say the decision comes as a disappointment

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,