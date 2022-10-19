Scholarship puts journalism students at front of social justice fight

The Mail & Guardian, in solidarity with the Canon Collins Trust, is offering an innovative scholarship to prospective postgraduate journalism students. Underpinning the programme is a strong focus on social justice issues, in particular the fight for human rights and education.

The selected candidate, who is doing a master’s degree in journalism, communications or media studies, will receive funding towards their studies, invitations to networking opportunities and a 12-month paid internship at the M&G. At the centre of their training will be how to use journalism as a weapon in the continued battles for social justice in the Southern African region.

Canon Collins Trust is an educational organisation founded in 1981 by the British Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa. Its chief executive, Stuart Craig, explained why the trust partnered with the M&G for this initiative.

“As one of the oldest institutions of independent media in South Africa, the Mail & Guardian has cultivated a space for peerless thought leadership, rigorous journalism and fearless interrogation of the use and abuse of power in Africa and South Africa,” he said.

“An internship in the Mail & Guardian newsroom offers an invaluable opportunity for the Canon Collins scholar-activist to continue their journey in putting their education to practice for the purposes of social justice.”

Interested students have until 1 November to apply

Applicants must be:

A person living in South Africa and from one of the following countries: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, eSwatini, Botswana, Angola and Mozambique;

In possession of an honours degree (minimum second class, upper division or equivalent) or about to graduate in the year of application;

Applying for a one-year full-time master’s course in the field of journalism, communication or media studies at any South African university or already doing a two-year course in these fields; and

Available to undertake a 12-month paid internship as a reporter at the Mail & Guardian in 2024.

Preference will be given to applicants who can demonstrate a commitment to education or human rights matters in Southern Africa through their work experience, volunteering or as an activist.